Nick Aldis Has Been Suspended From NWA Following His Public Comments Of Wanting His Release

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 07, 2022

Following our report this morning about Nick Aldis and his requesting his release from NWA, we have another update.

According to a report from PWInsider, NWA has suspended Aldis following his comments.

The report reads:

Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis from the main roster and effective immediately Aldis will not appear for the
Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 12, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022.

As such, the National Wrestling Alliance reserves its right to comment on this matter at a future date.

Source: PWInsider.com
Tags: #nwa #nick aldis

