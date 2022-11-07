Nick Aldis Has Been Suspended From NWA Following His Public Comments Of Wanting His Release

Following our report this morning about Nick Aldis and his requesting his release from NWA, we have another update.

According to a report from PWInsider, NWA has suspended Aldis following his comments.

The report reads:

Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis from the main roster and effective immediately Aldis will not appear for the

Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 12, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022. As such, the National Wrestling Alliance reserves its right to comment on this matter at a future date.

Also, fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice. I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn't seem to share the same values. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 7, 2022