WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nick Aldis Has Requested His Release From NWA

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 06, 2022

Nick Aldis Has Requested His Release From NWA

According to a new report from PWInsider, NWA star Nick Aldis announced during a subscriber-only Instagram video that he has given his notice to the NWA, where he is set to compete next week at NWA Hard Times 3.

The site notes Aldis made it clear in the video that he was not happy with the NWA or where its current direction is heading. Aldis was already removed from the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at NWA 74 back in July after he spoke out about his issues with Billy Corgan’s vision, with the report at the time stating that the two had a falling out.

Aldis will face Odinson at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12th.

The new report from PWInsider notes that his contract runs through January of 2023.

We will keep you posted as more updates become available.

Maria Kanellis Responds To Billy Corgan's Comments About Why NWA Empowerrr 2 Didn't Happen This Year

A while back, we reported about Billy Corgan saying that he didn't feel NWA had access to the proper women to pull off doing a second Empowe [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 22, 2022 01:06PM


Tags: #nwa #nick aldis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79315/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer