Jeff Jarrett Talks His New AEW Behind The Scenes Role

Jeff Jarrett took to his My World podcast, where he spoke about his new role in AEW and elaborated on it.

“In the different little footnotes of Double J’s career, I may be — and we’ve talked about this, I may be the last hire of VKM. That may, or may not be true. but from that point to now, there was a lot of soul-searching, a lot of thought processing, and I can tell you today, I don’t know if I’m more excited about the behind-the-scenes work, the executive work, or the in-ring stuff. Karen texted me on Wednesday, about 1:00-1:30 PM, and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I said, I feel like I’m a 19-year-old rookie pacing around WMC TV studios. I’m nervous. I’m nervous about tonight. I’m thinking things through and I want them to go right.’ So that’s kind of one of the messages I want to throw out there, folks. I’ve been doing it a long time, but I was as nervous as could be. When the lights were restored in the ring, it was a surreal moment. I had a little Fresh coat of paint oh, a little red and black guitar. It was really cool. I got a good crack at ol’ Darby. All the faces that I saw backstage, I mean, we can make that a whole podcast. I am super grateful. I’m excited. I’m ready to dig in, in all kinds of ways.”

On how much he loves the business:

“I love it. I love the business more today than ever. I can honestly sit here and say this. I love it more today than I ever have. There are new horizons and new frontiers. Man the rabid AEW fanbase is so vocal online and opinionated and everything that goes with it. I love that because you get a response, one where there’s no real gray area. So, you know, the analytics and measuring the YouTube and the interest in this and that, kind of looking at the landscape both domestically and internationally. A lot of fun. I’m pumped. I’m super pumped.”