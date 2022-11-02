WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Is All Elite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 02, 2022

Jeff Jarrett shocked fans tonight, when he debuted in AEW and attacked Darby Allin.

Well, according to a new post from AEW owner Tony Khan himself: Jeff Jarrett is now All Elite.

You can read the official announcement below.


