Jeff Jarrett shocked fans tonight, when he debuted in AEW and attacked Darby Allin.
Well, according to a new post from AEW owner Tony Khan himself: Jeff Jarrett is now All Elite.
You can read the official announcement below.
Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2022
I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.
Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CSncHam8U0
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com