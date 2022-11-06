WWE Reveals Reward For World Cup Winner

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2022

WWE announced the first-ever SmackDown World Cup recently and today they revealed in a WWE.com announcement what the winner of the tournament will receive:

With the FIFA World Cup due to start this month, WWE will host a World Cup tournament of its own! The SmackDown World Cup on FOX will begin next week with an array of international Superstars due to take part.

The winner of the tournament will receive an Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther, so the stakes are extremely high.

Who will emulate soccer powerhouses like Germany, Brazil and Italy in their effort to become the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner? Find out next week at 8/7 C on FOX!

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #world cup

