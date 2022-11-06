WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files New Trademark Related To Retired PPV Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2022

WWE has filed a new trademark with United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term "TLC: TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS”. WWE intends to use the trademark for merchandising purposes.

The term is also associated with the match type that first appeared back in WWE in 2000, then associated with  The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian. In 2009 WWE used the term to launch a new TLC pay-per-view which ended in 2020.

The following description was attached to the filing:

Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts

WWE has no plans as of this report to bring the TLC back as a PPV.

Tags: #wwe #wwe tlc #tlc #tables ladders and chairs

