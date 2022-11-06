NXT Star Could Be The "Next Sasha Banks"

Cora Jade is on course to have a very bright future in WWE.

Jade reportedly has a lot of support from Triple H, who is in charge of WWE creative and insider source WrestleVotes has revealed Cora could become "the next Sasha Banks" with Triple H seeing a bright future ahead.

“Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast track to becoming the next Sasha Banks. She has the same thing Sasha has, she’s talented she’s got this unique look about her, she’s super young, and she’s pretty decent in the ring, right? The potential of her becoming a big deal is high and WWE sees that.”

We'll be sure to keep you updated on the future of Cora Jade in NXT.

Read more WWE news: