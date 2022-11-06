WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Star Could Be The "Next Sasha Banks"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2022

Cora Jade is on course to have a very bright future in WWE.

Jade reportedly has a lot of support from Triple H, who is in charge of WWE creative and insider source WrestleVotes has revealed Cora could become "the next Sasha Banks" with Triple H seeing a bright future ahead.

“Everybody loves Cora. She’s on the fast track to becoming the next Sasha Banks. She has the same thing Sasha has, she’s talented she’s got this unique look about her, she’s super young, and she’s pretty decent in the ring, right? The potential of her becoming a big deal is high and WWE sees that.”

We'll be sure to keep you updated on the future of Cora Jade in NXT.

Source: givemesport.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #cora jade

