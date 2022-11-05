WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Suffers Torn Meniscus, MCL & A Potential ACL Tear Following WWE Crown Jewel

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 05, 2022

Logan Paul announced on his social media accounts that he has suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul says that it happened about halfway through the match.

The injury seemingly may mean that he will be gone for several months.

It's currently unknown when he was going to be used again on WWE TV, but he has a multi-year deal and the next logical time to use him would have been at the Royal Rumble.

The current belief is that Paul may be able to recover by WrestleMania, but the severity of the injury isn't fully known yet.

We'll keep you updated as more develops on this situation.

— Caylon Knox Nov 05, 2022 03:47PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul

