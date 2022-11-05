Logan Paul Suffers Torn Meniscus, MCL & A Potential ACL Tear Following WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul announced on his social media accounts that he has suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul says that it happened about halfway through the match.
The injury seemingly may mean that he will be gone for several months.
It's currently unknown when he was going to be used again on WWE TV, but he has a multi-year deal and the next logical time to use him would have been at the Royal Rumble.
The current belief is that Paul may be able to recover by WrestleMania, but the severity of the injury isn't fully known yet.
We'll keep you updated as more develops on this situation.
⚡ Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul in Main Event of Crown Jewel to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
In the main event of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to successfully ret [...]— Caylon Knox Nov 05, 2022 03:47PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com