Logan Paul Suffers Torn Meniscus, MCL & A Potential ACL Tear Following WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul announced on his social media accounts that he has suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul says that it happened about halfway through the match.

The injury seemingly may mean that he will be gone for several months.

It's currently unknown when he was going to be used again on WWE TV, but he has a multi-year deal and the next logical time to use him would have been at the Royal Rumble.

The current belief is that Paul may be able to recover by WrestleMania, but the severity of the injury isn't fully known yet.

We'll keep you updated as more develops on this situation.