WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jake Paul: "The Paul Brothers Will Be WWE Champions."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 06, 2022

Jake Paul: "The Paul Brothers Will Be WWE Champions."

Jake Paul recently spoke on Radio Rahim about the possibility of joining the WWE roster with his brother Logan Paul.

"For sure. Why not? You know, that was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way. Yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it. Then everyone here, everyone in WWE was super nice, super helpful. So it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of."

Jake Paul continued.

"I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan but I mean Roman Reigns is dope. He's cool. He's a great fighter. At the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul Brothers will be WWE Champions."

Jake Paul To Be In Logan Paul's Corner At WWE Crown Jewel

At today's press conference heading into WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it was confirmed that Jake Paul will be in the corner of his broth [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 04, 2022 11:30AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #jake paul #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79312/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer