Jake Paul: "The Paul Brothers Will Be WWE Champions."

Jake Paul recently spoke on Radio Rahim about the possibility of joining the WWE roster with his brother Logan Paul.
"For sure. Why not? You know, that was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way. Yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it. Then everyone here, everyone in WWE was super nice, super helpful. So it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of."
Jake Paul continued.
"I just wish I was out there sooner to help Logan but I mean Roman Reigns is dope. He's cool. He's a great fighter. At the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul Brothers will be WWE Champions."
⚡ Jake Paul To Be In Logan Paul's Corner At WWE Crown Jewel
