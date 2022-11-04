Jake Paul To Be In Logan Paul's Corner At WWE Crown Jewel

At today's press conference heading into WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it was confirmed that Jake Paul will be in the corner of his brother Logan as he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
You can see the video below.
.@jakepaul IS HERE!!!@LoganPaul has some serious backup for his battle with @WWERomanReigns tomorrow at #WWECrownJewel! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/aRRjJCP2Iu— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2022
