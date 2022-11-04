WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Paul To Be In Logan Paul's Corner At WWE Crown Jewel

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 04, 2022

At today's press conference heading into WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it was confirmed that Jake Paul will be in the corner of his brother Logan as he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

You can see the video below.


