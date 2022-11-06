Natalya Suffers Broken Nose Following Botched Knee Strike From Shayna Baszler

Natalya has confirmed on Twitter that she has suffered a broken nose, following a botched knee strike from Shayna Baszler.

After the match on SmackDown, Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya's face.

Following this, blood was seen pouring out immediately after.

The camera showed Natalya with a towel trying to wipe the blood off her face.

It's likely WWE will use this for a storyline, as Baszler is currently re-entering her aggressive heel persona.