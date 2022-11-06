WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Natalya Suffers Broken Nose Following Botched Knee Strike From Shayna Baszler

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 06, 2022

Natalya has confirmed on Twitter that she has suffered a broken nose, following a botched knee strike from Shayna Baszler.

After the match on SmackDown, Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya's face.

Following this, blood was seen pouring out immediately after.

The camera showed Natalya with a towel trying to wipe the blood off her face.

It's likely WWE will use this for a storyline, as Baszler is currently re-entering her aggressive heel persona.

— Guy Incognito Nov 06, 2022 10:12AM


Tags: #wwe #natalya #shayna baszler

