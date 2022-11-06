Bret "The Hitman" Hart Once Confronted Road Dogg About Preferring Shawn Michaels Matches Over His

During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg recalled Bret "The Hitman" Hart approaching him over his opinion of preferring Shawn Michaels over him.

“I just remember, we were both sitting in first class, I got up and put my bag up and I saw him and said, ‘Hey Bret how are you?’ He said, ‘Good man how are you?’ We just chit chat and before I turn to sit down he said, ‘Hey man, I heard you said Shawn Michaels was better than me. And I said, ‘Wait, what?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I read that you said Shawn Michaels was better than me.’ And I said, ‘I do think Shawn Michaels is better than you. I’m sorry that I feel that way but I love southern-style wrestling.'”

“Bret was great at wrestling, but I just didn’t think he was entertaining.”

“I literally went back to my seat and sat down and thought, ‘This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of.'” “I guess he read it on the dirt sheet or somewhere else. It was really a strange moment. He may not remember it, I may be telling it wrong but I remember him saying, ‘You said Shawn Michaels is better than me.’ I don’t know what to say to that.”