Jeff Jarrett Talks Road Dogg's Addiction & Creative Talents

During the latest episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett spoke about Road Dogg's creative skills.

“I think Brian was the most talented member of DX from a creative perspective, but if you go back and watch different matches, I don’t think Brian gets enough credit for his in-ring skills.”

On Road Dogg's addiction issues back in the 90s:

“I certainly didn’t know that addiction was a disease of the brain. I had zero clue. I didn’t even really give it a second thought about demons. I thought an alcoholic was somebody who lived under a bridge. Brian’s not that. He’s got a job and he’s super talented and this and that. What I know now versus what I know now. Back then, I truly thought Brian just didn’t give a F. He’s an outlaw biker. He’s going to do things my way or the highway. Test me all you want. I don’t care. I was into alcohol but that wasn’t on our test list, but I never really correlated that, okay, I just knew that he did. I chalked it up as not a demon, but that he’s going to do things his way.”

On Road Dogg working behind the scenes in WWE:

“Brian having the ability to see the complete canvas I think is his greatest gift today. I’m saying behind the camera, take a step back and whether it’s when the guy walks out or how the guy walks out, his entrance, how he hits his finish, how he gets his hand raised, how he does certain moves, sequence of moves, just all the artistic creative ability, Brian is a master at curtain talk. He literally can watch something and make little minor adjustments that mean everything.”