Jeff Jarrett Provides Update On WrestleQuest Video Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2022

Jeff Jarrett revealed during the summer that he was working on a new video game. During the most recent episode of the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, he provided an update on the game:

“WrestleQuest is being released Q1. That’s going to be a whole big thing. I think we’re up to 13 awards, no kidding. I’m just a small part of the deal. Man, it’s crazy I’m saying this, but it’s literally taken the video game market by storm.

“It is something that kind of started and when you kind of get into the weeds, and again, I wasn’t a gamer. I’m not a gamer. I’m the wrestling side of this, but as I’ve understood the business more and more and just see the success, I went over to the Japan convention and won some awards over there.

“You wrestling fans out there, this is not a simulation game like Madden Football or something like that. It’s not a WWE2K type game. It’s storytelling, and this is right up our alley.

“That’s what this game is, you know, the IP of Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, and the Road Warriors and Jake and on and on and on. It’s a story. It’s Japanese role playing. So it’s gonna be a really cool game. We have our weekly and monthly updating calls and WrestleQuest is super cool, coming out Q1 2023, for sure.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett #wrestlequest

