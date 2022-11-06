Arn Anderson Talks His Comic Book That's Set To Release Later This Month

During the latest episode of The Arn Show podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his comic book set for release on November 15th.

“Well, you know, the time just never seemed right. I was working all the time and had a full time career and it just didn’t feel right. It’s a biography/comic book. It’s a little bit of both. It’s not just completely one or the other. It’s got a lot of details about my life that most people won’t know, and when they hear it, they’ll go, ‘God, that’s my situation. That’s what happened to me. These are not necessarily all happy situations. Some of them are, some of them aren’t, some of them, you know, most people are going to scratch their head and go, ‘God Almighty. I didn’t know that.’ So it’s going to be an interesting read.”

“People over the last 25 years have said, ‘When are you going to write another book?’, and I would say, ‘I don’t think I will.’ This opportunity came up. Source Point Press, good people, they do a great job. They did a great job with Tony’s (Tony Schiavone). So it was a huge success and he deserves it. So hopefully we will come up trailing behind him and do equally as well. I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity.”