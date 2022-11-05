WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle & Josh Alexander Both Asked Ken Shamrock For Permission To Use The Ankle Lock

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 05, 2022

Kurt Angle & Josh Alexander Both Asked Ken Shamrock For Permission To Use The Ankle Lock

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander was a guest. He spoke about asking permission to use the Ankle Lock submission.

“I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?' He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?”

Angle responded as follows:

“Yes, Kenny let me use it, I asked him just like you did. I asked him too and he said, ‘Go ahead, I’d be happy for you to use it.’ I didn’t invent it. It’s a cool move, a great submission move. It should be going on in professional wrestling forever and you’re carrying it on and keeping it going.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #josh alexander #kurt angle #ken shamrock

