Kurt Angle & Josh Alexander Both Asked Ken Shamrock For Permission To Use The Ankle Lock

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander was a guest. He spoke about asking permission to use the Ankle Lock submission.
“I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?' He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?”
Angle responded as follows:
“Yes, Kenny let me use it, I asked him just like you did. I asked him too and he said, ‘Go ahead, I’d be happy for you to use it.’ I didn’t invent it. It’s a cool move, a great submission move. It should be going on in professional wrestling forever and you’re carrying it on and keeping it going.”
⚡ ODB Reveals There Were Negotiations For Her To Be In The Royal Rumble
ODB was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where she revealed she was contacted to be part of the Royal Rumble but pla [...]— Guy Incognito Oct 31, 2022 12:54PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com