Kurt Angle & Josh Alexander Both Asked Ken Shamrock For Permission To Use The Ankle Lock

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander was a guest. He spoke about asking permission to use the Ankle Lock submission.

“I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?' He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?”

Angle responded as follows: