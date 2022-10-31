ODB Reveals There Were Negotiations For Her To Be In The Royal Rumble

ODB was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where she revealed she was contacted to be part of the Royal Rumble but plans fell through.

"You know, with WWE, yeah, I always wanted to go there and maybe because, you know, you got the [Royal] Rumble. I did get a call for the Rumble but it didn’t work out. They wanted me but of course a person upper… someone turned it down. But I did get a couple calls."

On her OVW run:

"Yeah, it was frustrating when I was at OVW. I’m not getting paid so I had to bartend on the side or bounce at a bar while everyone else is, you know, getting like $750 a week I think they were back then and then, you’d have these girls that didn’t know about wrestling. I mean it really didn’t get to me that much because I’m like, ah, I’m not gonna be that person, you know? I’m just like, whatever. That’s what they’re looking for now… Got a little frustrating but I just used it more and I just said, well, I’ll just keep doing me… but for some reason, they just never… Nowadays, it’s like they’re all different which is good. It’s always weird. They always do, one year, they want sexiness and that’s all they want. Another year, they want, you know, big bad chicks with tattoos, colored hair and sh*t, you know? You never know [ODB laughed]."