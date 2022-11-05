WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following WWE Crown Jewel Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2022

A video has surfaced of Bray Wyatt breaking character following his appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel event.

Wyatt cut a promo at the event, before being interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Wyatt was filmed smiling and laughing as he made his way through the Riyadh audience.

Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia

