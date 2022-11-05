Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following WWE Crown Jewel Segment

A video has surfaced of Bray Wyatt breaking character following his appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel event.
Wyatt cut a promo at the event, before being interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy.
Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Wyatt was filmed smiling and laughing as he made his way through the Riyadh audience.
Bray Wyatt broke character after his segment. He looks so happy to be back. pic.twitter.com/zMNBldXwgG— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 5, 2022
⚡ Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul in Main Event of Crown Jewel to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
In the main event of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to successfully ret [...]— Caylon Knox Nov 05, 2022 03:47PM
