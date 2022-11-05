Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul in Main Event of Crown Jewel to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

In the main event of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to successfully retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Main Event Match: Roman Reigns(c) w/ Paul Heyman vs Logan Paul

Literally 10 minutes later, we finally have Logan Paul's entrance as well as Roman's. Our Tribal Chief (acknowledged!) is escorted down by Paul Heyman. Logan Paul is out solo, no Jake Paul in accompaniment as we were led to believe earlier. Michael Cole tells us that his "sources" have told us that "something very different" is going on with Roman Reigns. And he says "one lucky punch" about 38 times. We get our official introductions and the bell at 3:10pm! The crowd with a weak "Let's go Roman" chant. The two spend the opening moments pacing around before locking up. Reigns, nearing 800 days as champ, shoves Logan into the corner. The official forces the break. Reigns shoves Paul; Paul retaliates by shoving Reigns. The crowd chants for Logan. They're a fickle bunch, they are. Roman looks around as the crowd loudly start to chant both Roman and Logan. Reigns with a waist lock but Logan uses a standing switch to attempt a takedown. Roman's first, however, dropping Paul with two take-downs before Paul scores one of his own. Roman shuts that shit down with a stiff right to the face, however, and ducks under a big swing and miss from Logan. Reigns slips outside, avoiding the Haymaker, and guess what Cole's about to say...yep, he almost got hit with "one lucky punch." Sigh. Roman paces outside the ring with Heyman, circling the ring and gesturing to the crowd and commentary team in a cocky manner. Reigns enters the ring via steps, taking his sweet time, working up the crowd. Paul squats in the corner and yells "stop running, Tribal Chief." Reigns and Paul lock up again, with Roman powering Paul into the corner. A stiff body shot from Roman elicits a grunt from Paul and a high elbow strike off a rope rebound sends Paul down to the canvas, hard.

Reigns attempts a short pin after a suplex, and begins to toy with Logan Paul. Reigns drops an elbow across the head. The crowd chants for Logan, who tells the crowd "yeah I'm good." Paul with a body shot of his own, and another, but Roman drops him with a shoulder. Roman runs off the ropes and Paul leapfrogs his charge, using a hip toss to drop the champ. Cole exclaims the champ is in trouble as Logan Paul charges Roman and sends him over the top to the outside. Heyman is in "shock" per Cole and Roman takes a moment at ringside to compose himself. Logan exits the ring and approaches Roman, walking right into a gut kick. Roman throws Paul over the barricade and hoists up The Ones. Because they the ones, you know. Roman taunts the crowd and turns his attention to Paul just in time to eat a shoulder block. Logan continues to lightly talk smack as he takes Roman into the ring. Paul borrows a page from Hangman Page's playbook when he springs over the rope and hits a speedy clothesline--the buckshot lariat!--covering the champ for a two and a half! Both men recover about the same time. Paul spends a lot of time acknowledging the crowd. Reigns and Paul continue to jockey for control, with Paul again looking for another buckshot lariat. Roman's got it scouted, however, and catches him with a huge shot! Both men are down! Heyman yells, "rise! Rise up, my Tribal Chief! You are the Head of the Table, the Greatest of All Time!" The crowd pops as Roman is the first to his feet.

Reigns begins to stomp Logan, taking his time, toying with his prey. Reigns with shot after shot to the gut and ribs. Roman spends a couple of minutes tormenting Logan Paul, using working holds to keep him down. Roman talks trash to Logan Paul, telling him "ain't no more YouTubers coming" to the WWE. He mocks Paul as he wrenches the neck. Logan attempts to power out but can't. Roman takes Paul into the corner with a whip and looks for a charge. Paul blocks and attempts a duplex, but Roman counters with one of his own and both men are down. The crowd loudly chant for Logan/Roman (really hard to tell, and it sounds like they're doing both). Logan Paul and Roman Reigns remain down for about a minute before simultaneously reaching their feet. Body shots from Paul. A clothesline from Paul drops the champ! Paul with an elbow that drops Roman, followed by an attempted scoop slam! Roman wiggles free and shoves Paul into the corner. Paul counters a corner attack with a back elbow. Blockbuster from Logan Paul! Roman barely gets the shoulder up to make the save! We're reminded by Wade Barrett and Michael Cole that Logan Paul's been training with HBK, amongst others, for this match.

Paul tries to fire himself up, slapping his thigh and getting the crowd behind him. Roman rises int he corner and kicks an approaching Paul in the gut! Roman with a right to the gut! Roman whips Paul into the ropes, and Paul comes off the rope rebound with a Superman Punch! Superman Punch! Both men are down, and Logan Paul fails to cover! After a moment, Paul kips-up in shades of Drew McIntyre. Paul starts to fire himself up more, pacing and yelling as the crowd come tot heir feet. Logan climbs the top rope and hits a crossbody of the top! Standing Moonsault from Paul for a cover for a 2.9! Paul smiles and, as has been his downfall most of this match, spends too much time playing up to, and talking to, the crowd. Paul gets them on their feet, cheering (with some jeers) and starts to tune up the band in the corner!

Logan Paul goes for Sweet Chin Music! Roman catches the foot and hits a Urinage! The Rock Bottom! Roman covers for a close two of his own! Paul rallies once again, taking it to Roman. Paul hits the One Lucky Punch (I guess that's officially his finisher's name now). Paul covers for another close call but can't put Roman away. Reigns rolls and falls out of the ring as Logan attempts to keep him in the ring. Logan Paul rolls outside after Roman, with fatigue clearly setting in for both men after twenty solid minutes of action so far. Paul begins to clear off the Arabic announce table (rude!) and looks to position Roman on top of it. Paul continues to waste precious seconds playing it up with his entourage in the front row of the crowd. Austin Theory should get a lawyer as Logan Paul then starts to take selfies in the ring! Gimmick infringement! Logan Paul takes the camera phone, heads up to the top turnbuckle and videos himself hitting a Frog Splash off the top turnbuckle, to Roman, through the table! Crowd rips off a "holy shit" chant. The Usos hit the ringside area to check on Roman. The Usos then beat up Logan Paul's entourage! Haha.

Jey hits a super kick to the chest of one of the dudes, then whips the other into a "superman kick" (super kick, Cole botched the term) from Jimmy! The Usos send the entourage out of the ring. Suddenly music pl0ays and out comes Jake Paul. Which one of you called Usos/Paul brothers for the titles soon? The Usos stare down Jake as he enters the ring in bright yellow shorts and a tank top. The Usos mock his gold necklaces. Jake with a right to Jey, then another to Jimmy, in the weakest "knockout punches" seen in the history of modern television. Wow. Looked like he missed Jimmy by six inches. Jake rallies Logan and tells him to "finish this shit." Paul sends Roman into the ring and heads up top, hitting another Frog Splash on Roman for another close cover! Jake attempts to argue with the referee, but it was only a two. The frog splash was more of a D'lo Brown style than Eddie G. Cue the music--here comes Solo Sikoa, the Bloodline's Enforcer!

Jake Paul heads up the ramp to meet Solo, who marches straight on down and gets in his face. Jake Paul readies-up for a fight and officials come between Solo and Jake. Logan watches on from the ring as staff separate his brother, and the Usos look to attack Jake Paul from behind! Logan Paul dives out of the ring, wiping out the Usos and saving his brother!

Logan hits the ring and runs right into a Superman Punch! Roman posts up, yells "Oooo-ahhhh" and hits the Spear! One, two, three! And that's all, folks, for a chance at "one lucky punch." Twenty-six minutes of an actually impressive match, considering it was a YouTuber.

Your Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns! (26 minutes)