Top WWE Superstar Worked Crown Jewel Unwell

PWInsider.com reports that Drew McIntyre has been sick with the flu over the last few days but he still traveled from the United States to Saudi Arabia and worked his match at Crown Jewel today.

McIntyre was told he could stay home but reportedly wanted to work the event no matter what.

McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match after McIntyre was able to escape the cage before Kross did.

Read more on this story: