WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Top WWE Superstar Worked Crown Jewel Unwell

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2022

Top WWE Superstar Worked Crown Jewel Unwell

PWInsider.com reports that Drew McIntyre has been sick with the flu over the last few days but he still traveled from the United States to Saudi Arabia and worked his match at Crown Jewel today.

McIntyre was told he could stay home but reportedly wanted to work the event no matter what.

McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match after McIntyre was able to escape the cage before Kross did. 

Read more on this story:

Drew McIntyre Defeats Karrion Kross in Steel Cage Match at WWE Crown Jewel

At today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match. [...]

— Caylon Knox Nov 05, 2022 01:29PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79296/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer