Drew McIntyre Defeats Karrion Kross in Steel Cage Match at WWE Crown Jewel

At today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

teel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

This match's results are courtesy of Cageside Seats! I'm an equal opportunity results borrower! McIntyre ducks a lariat and gets right in with shots of his own, Kross gets a few licks in, whip reversed, front kick and a lariat and Drew takes him off his feet! Chops and punches in the ropes, big back suplex and McIntyre is fired up! Karrion with a throat thrust, looking to climb out while Drew is gasping, but he gets cut off!

Kross turns the tide again back on the floor, trading chops with McIntyre, smashing his face into the cage wall, choking him in the corner! Drew explodes with lariats, a belly-to-belly suplex, smashing Karrion into the steel! Kross gets under him, float over, into the cage, back elbow, McIntyre hits the Michinoku Driver for two!

Up top, jockeying for position, Drew with the spider belly-to-belly superplex! Karrion recovers, draws him up, but McIntyre smashes him into the steel first and follows with a spinebuster, jackknife pin... NOPE! THE KROSSJACKET IS IN BUT DREW ROLLS THROUGH INTO A SLEEPER OF HIS OWN!

McIntyre follows it with a snap DDT, kip-up, countdown but Scarlett is on the cage to run interference! Kross with the sleeper, he doesn’t have the arm trapped and Drew is able to ram him into the cage! Northern elbow lays McIntyre out, Karrion circles before deciding to climb the cage, but Drew wakes up and climbs after him!

Scarlett opens the door for her guy to walk through but when Drew cuts him off and beats him down she maces him, shuts it, locks it, and takes away the key! McIntyre climbs as she scrambles to unlock the door and let Karrion crawl out...but Drew McIntyre is quicker out.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!