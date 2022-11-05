WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women's Championship Against Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 05, 2022

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women's Championship Against Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel

"The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair(c) vs Bayley

Our challenger is out first, sans Damage CTRL, as Bayley hopes to capture gold and give Damage CTRL the Bloodline treatment. Our champ is out next to a great pop. Bailey and Belair have a back-and-forth, technical-difficulty-plagued match. Bailey attempts to use the environment to aid her, ranging from using the steps to pin Belair's leg against the ring, to even trapping the EST in an equipment box. Belair powers out of the box and, after a snafu involving her braid getting caught in it, uses it to ram Bailey. The action continues with both women picking up near-wins but, ultimately, it's Belair who is the last woman standing.

Your Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair!

WWE Crown Jewel Live Results (November 5, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Raj [...]

— Caylon Knox Nov 05, 2022 12:35PM

Source: Mike Hogan of Rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #womens title #wwecrownjewel #results #bianca belair #bayley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79294/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer