Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women's Championship Against Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel

"The EST of WWE" Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair(c) vs Bayley

Our challenger is out first, sans Damage CTRL, as Bayley hopes to capture gold and give Damage CTRL the Bloodline treatment. Our champ is out next to a great pop. Bailey and Belair have a back-and-forth, technical-difficulty-plagued match. Bailey attempts to use the environment to aid her, ranging from using the steps to pin Belair's leg against the ring, to even trapping the EST in an equipment box. Belair powers out of the box and, after a snafu involving her braid getting caught in it, uses it to ram Bailey. The action continues with both women picking up near-wins but, ultimately, it's Belair who is the last woman standing.

Your Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair!