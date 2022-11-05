Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

In a clash between two monsters, Braun Strowman defeated "The Nigerian Giant" Omos at today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Singles Match: Braun Strowman vs Omos

"The Nigerian Giant" Omos is out first to a mild reaction. Strowman, however, gets a great pop from the Riyadh crowd. Cole and Barrett hype the size of both men and praise Omos as being the superior athlete here, with Strowman somehow the under dog. The ref calls for the bell at 1:47pm EST. We start with Omos and Braun, toe-to-toe, with the Nigerian Giant towering over the Monster Among Monsters. Omos raises an arm, challenging Braun to a good ol' fashioned Test of Strength! He accepts! The two lock hands in the air and struggle until Omos easily overpowers Strowman, sending him into the corner! Omos begins to beat Strowman in the corner, yelling for Braun to get up while hitting a splash in the corner. A side kick to the face drops Braun and the crowd boos loudly. Omos with a kick to the ribs of a knelt Strowman! Strowman finally stars to get a few licks in, but Omos shrugs off the body shots and shoves Strowman down easily with one hand. Omos talks smack to the camera then approaches Braun. Braun with a throat chop from a prone position! Strowman rises and lets Omos get those hands, but Omos again shrugs it off and slams Strowman down! The crowd with more loud boos. Omos attempts a foot-pin for a one.

Omos, ever the true giant, keeps the pace nice and slow, sending more words into Strowman's face than fists. Omos works him over in the corner as the referee warns him. Omos yells, "you want some more?" Another Biel toss from Omos that sends Strowman flying across the ring! Omos brags, "I could do this in my sleep." He pulls Strowman up and both men grab each other by the throat! Both men look for a chokeslam. Strowman breaks the hold and unloads with big rights, stumbling the Giant Omos! Braun continues to throw rights, beating Omos back towards the ropes. Strowman eyes his right fist, then Omos, then his fist...then clotheslines Omos over the top rope--after a second clothesline is required when the first stalls! Omos recovers quick, however, and takes it back to Strowman in the ring. Omos looks for a Powerbomb but Strowman blocks it. Omos sends Strowman into the corner and follows it with a splash attempt but Strowman sidesteps it! Strowman picks up Omos off the rebound, hits the running Powerslam to a huge pop and picks up the win at 1:54pm!

Your Winner, Braun Strowman! (7 minutes)