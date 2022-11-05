Dakota Kai & IYO SKY Regain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel

In the second bout of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of the Damage CTRL faction regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Match results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka & Alexa Bliss(c) vs Damage CTRL

Bliss toyed with Kai early, flustering her with snappy chain wrestling. The chemistry between Asuka and Sky, which dates back to their days competing in Japan, is alive and well. They one-upped each other with fluid counters and never missed a beat. The champions' hot start came to an end when Kai and Sky successfully cut off Asuka from her corner. The duo repeatedly targeted Asuka's right leg with submission holds, strikes and slams. A cheeky moment saw Sky pulls the ropes further away from Asuka as she tried to snatch the rope break.

Asuka finally made the tag and let out her fury on the challengers. Bliss unloaded punches on both women, spiked Kai with a tornado DDT and planted Kai with a Code Red (a sunset flip-bomb). Small chants of "this is awesome" repeatedly broke out. Asuka, selling her leg injury, tagged in just as the numbers advantage started to overwhelm Bliss. A flurry of strikes laid out Sky but Kai drove a boot into Asuka's skull. Bliss was primed to put away Kai with Twisted Bliss but she and the referee were distracted by a pull-apart brawl between Asuka and Sky. Nikki Cross, who was seen conferring with Damage CTRl on Monday Night Raw, laid out Bliss. Kai covered an unconscious Bliss for the three-count.

An absolutely fantastic effort from all involved that, unfortunately, lost a little steam on the back end. The moves were impactful, the exchanges crisp and the chemistry abundant. The ending was a touch disappointing. A match this good can often be marred by a screwy finish. Additionally, the women's tag team titles have been hot-potatoed so much in recent months. It isn't benefitting anyone. What should have been an easy A was weighed down by a couple of clunky moments in the final stretch and unnecessary overbooking. At least WWE set up Cross' alliance with Damage CTRL on weekly television.

Your Winners and NEW Women's Tag Team Champions, Damage CTRL!