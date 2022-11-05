Brock Lesnar Defeats Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

In the opening bout of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

Results courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to Riyadh after a quick promo video from Titus O'Neill meant to remind us how awesome the KSA is on humanitarian rights, I believe. Cole and Barrett hype "the All Mighty" as Bobby Lashley makes his way out to a hyped-up crowd. We cut to a vignette highlighting Lashley's power, in case we forgot who he was, during his entrance. A rather long vignette, to be honest. Finally the crowd pops big as Lesnar makes his entrance! Bobby Lashley attacks Lesnar before the match and the ref goes ahead and starts the match at 12:12pm EST! Lashley begins to batter the Beast Incarnate around the ring, whipping him into the barricade and side of the ring! Bobby focuses his attacks on Lesnar's left knee and Cole speculates it may factor in later on, if Bobby can take out Brock's knee. Okay. Lashley takes it back inside but Lesnar rallies, hitting a pair of German Suplexes--not calling it "Suplex City" unless he holds on around the waist--as the crowd pops for him more.

Lesnar with a third German Suplex and the crowd chants loudly "one more time!" Lesnar hits the F5 and covers, but Lashley kicks out at two. The crowd want another! Lashley regains control with a Spear outta nowhere! Lashley continues to target the knee then sets up a Hurt Lock attempt to a big boo. Lashley stalks Lesnar and slaps it on! Lesnar struggles in the Full Nelson hold, all while the ref checks on him and the crowd tries to get behind the Beast. Cole postulates Lesnar is fading but Lesnar gets a second wind and continues to struggle. Lashley adjusts the hold to get more pressure on Lesnar. The ref checks on Brock again, to which Brock yells for him to shut up! Lashley forces Lesnar down to one knee! The ref raises Lesnar's arm and it drops--that's one! The ref goes for the check again, and the arm drops a second time--one more and this match is over! The ref raises the arm a third and final time and lets it drop--but Lesnar gets the arm up! Lesnar drops back, crashing down to the canvas and smashing Lashley beneath him! Lesnar pivots his body on top of Lashley and picks up the pin just like that at 12:19pm. That was sudden.

Your Winner, Brock Lesnar! (7 minutes)

After the Match: An All Mighty Ass-Beating

After the match, a livid Bobby Lashley slaps another Hurt Lock on Lesnar! Lesnar struggles and groans in pain, unable to escape it. Cole and Barrett acknowledge Lashley's upset as he dominated the bulk of the match and he feels robbed.