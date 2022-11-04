📸 PHOTO: Stephanie McMahon Reveals First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Set

The stage is set!
On Saturday WWE will be at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their next big premium live event, Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has revealed the set for the show on her social media.
Influencer Logan Paul will challenge for Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of the show.
The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world. pic.twitter.com/wZ9v308xyE— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 4, 2022
