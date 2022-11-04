WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Stephanie McMahon Reveals First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2022

The stage is set!

On Saturday WWE will be at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their next big premium live event, Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has revealed the set for the show on her social media.

Influencer Logan Paul will challenge for Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of the show.

Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia

