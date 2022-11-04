WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2022

WWE will be airing a taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown tonight on FOX due to talent and crew currently traveling to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Crown Jewel event. The episode was taped from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. 

Below are the full spoilers and results, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

- Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a no-disqualification match. Morgan kicked out of a powerbomb onto a pile of chairs, then won with a springboard facebuster on top of the chairs.

- LA Knight defeated Ricochet. Knight hit on ring announcer Samantha Irvin before the match, causing Ricochet to attack him as she and Ricochet are in a relationship. Knight won after reversing Ricochet’s roll-up and grabbing the ropes for leverage.

- The Usos cut a promo saying they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions after Crown Jewel. The New Day said that if The Usos retain, they will be waiting for them. The Brawling Brutes attacked the Usos, with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa coming in to even the odds. The Bloodline ends up standing tall.

- Shayna Baszler (with Ronda Rousey) defeated Natalya via submission.

- Braun Strowman defeated five men picked by MVP. Strowman ended up repeatedly power slamming MVP.

- Gunther defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship.


