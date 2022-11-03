WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference For Tomorrow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

WWE has announced that there will be a big press conference to promote Crown Jewel tomorrow morning.

The event will stream at 10:05 AM ET on Youtube, Facebook and Tiktok from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider has revealed that Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are all expected to appear.

Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia

