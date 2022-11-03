WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference For Tomorrow

WWE has announced that there will be a big press conference to promote Crown Jewel tomorrow morning.

The event will stream at 10:05 AM ET on Youtube, Facebook and Tiktok from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider has revealed that Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are all expected to appear.

BREAKING: The #WWECrownJewel Press Conference will stream live tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. pic.twitter.com/b4qkKmZ70h — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2022

