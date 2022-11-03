WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Concludes Investigation Into Alleged Misconduct By Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 03, 2022

Former WWE CEO and Chair Vince McMahon retired in July after WWE said he had paid out nearly $20 million in previously unrecorded expenses and allegations of hush money. 
 
On Wednesday, World Wrestling Entertainment said that a special committee investigating alleged misconduct and secret payments by former CEO Vince McMahon had disbanded.

“The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded,” the company said in a securities filing. “Management is working with the Board of Directors to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation.”

McMahon is still the biggest shareholder in WWE, and his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is co-CEO.

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

