Freddie Prinze Jr. Blasts Monday's WWE RAW Ahead of Crown Jewel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2022

During the most recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE creative writter Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed he wasn't a fan of this week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW:

“One of the worst three hours of television that I’ve ever seen in my life.” Could it have been the fact that we’re just days away from Crown Jewel? Maybe having a go-home show fall on Halloween skewed things a bit. Or perhaps a large portion of the show simply didn’t resonate with him. Whatever the case may be, Prinze noted what he thought to be the most peculiar aspect of the show.

“It was a strange episode. I’m hoping it was just because everybody’s getting ready to go to Saudi Arabia and didn’t have time to do the show. But outside of Seth Rollins and Austin Theory, which was freakin’ awesome — outside of that, this was the worst Monday Night “Raw” that I’ve seen since Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman of the Board. Everything felt phoned in.”

