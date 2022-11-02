Dana Brooke Has An Interesting Idea For The WWE 24/7 Championship

15-time WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has proposed a big change for the championship she currently holds.

Brooke has suggested that the 24/7 Championship could potentially transition into a women’s Intercontinental title. She told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’ve been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC title. I think it would be amazing. We’re building a roster, we have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not?

“We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women’s titles, but the rest are just little stories in the mix. Why not go for an IC Title?

“This way, it’s not secondary, it’s just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women’s division.”