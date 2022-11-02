WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dana Brooke Has An Interesting Idea For The WWE 24/7 Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2022

Dana Brooke Has An Interesting Idea For The WWE 24/7 Championship

15-time WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has proposed a big change for the championship she currently holds.

Brooke has suggested that the 24/7 Championship could potentially transition into a women’s Intercontinental title. She told Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’ve been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC title. I think it would be amazing. We’re building a roster, we have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not?

“We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women’s titles, but the rest are just little stories in the mix. Why not go for an IC Title?

“This way, it’s not secondary, it’s just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women’s division.”

Read more WWE news:

Former Longtime WWE Superstar Open To WWE Return Under One Condition

During an interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Matt Cardona known as Zack Ryder in WWE discussed the possibility of a return to t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2022 02:23PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #dana brooke

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79235/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer