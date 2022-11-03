Tony Schiavone Comments On Chris Jericho's AEW Role

Tony Schiavone took some fan questions On AdFreeShows.com and was asked what Chris Jericho is now in charge of in All Elite Wrestling. Here is what Schiavone said:

"He's going to be, he's just kind of a leader of the locker room. That's basically all that I know about it. When we have locker room meetings, he kind of runs things. There's a number of athletes that he's kind of in charge of their creative, and other than that, he's just a guy that has a lot of clout, and because he has a lot of clout, when he says something, the wrestlers take it to heart. I don't know if he really has an official title like we do, but I just know that that's kind of what he's doing. Call It the team captain for lack of a better word."