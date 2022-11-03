WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Shawn Spears Reveals Which Wrestling Championship He's Always Seen Himself Winning

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 03, 2022

Shawn Spears Reveals Which Wrestling Championship He's Always Seen Himself Winning

Shawn Spears was recently a guest on The Sessions, where he revealed what stage he feels like in his career.

"I'm winding down, I don't have a lot of time left. That's probably the reason I put pressure on myself now."

Renee Paquette asked if he means spiritually or physically.

"Both. Body-wise, I'm in really good shape, the best shape of my life. I mean in a sense where, I've never been main event, top of the card, champion schedule. Jon (Moxley) is all over the place, that's a champion schedule. It's staying until the end of the night, you're last, you're going out there 30 minutes, every night, busting your ass, jump in the car and driving to where you're gonna go. I never had to do the champion schedule. My body, after almost 21 years, really good condition based on what I have done. There are very few things I would like to do left in wrestling. I've been pushing to try and check off a few of those boxes before my time is done. It's been difficult and been a challenge, but not more challenging than anything else I've been through in 20-plus years. That's where I put the pressure on myself."

On his goals:

"My goal is to be decorated, to win a championship in a major company. AEW or elsewhere. That is my goal. So I can have that time and that prize to show my son in the future."

On which title he wants to win:

"Being completely honest, I've always seen myself as Intercontinental Champion."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #shawn spears

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79255/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer