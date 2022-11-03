Raven Reveals He Had To See A Psychologist After His WWE Run

Raven recently partook in a signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he spoke about how he wished he could have been a world champion in WWE.

“I would’ve liked to have been world champion in New York, But you know, that’s a hell of a lot of politics. A lot of the heat’s my fault though because I had to be the smartest guy in the room. Even if I wasn’t, I had to act like I was so I burned my own bridges. I knew it back then but couldn’t help it.”

On having spoken to a psychologist about it:

“I went to a psychologist and eventually, she pointed out, ‘the only one holding you to a higher standard is you. You don’t have to hold yourself to that standard. Your career was incredibly successful. And she goes, ‘Let me ask you this: if someone else had your career, what would you tell them?’ Well they had an incredibly successful career. ‘Then why can’t you let yourself have that?’ And that’s what I dealt with and that’s what we went through over and over until I finally accepted the fact that I had a hell of a goddamn career.”