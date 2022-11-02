PHOTOS: Logan Paul Reveals WWE Crown Jewel Entrance Gear

Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Saturday’s upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.
On his Instagram story, Paul unveiled his new entrance jacket. He’s keeping the signature black and yellow colors we saw at WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but this time he’ll be showing off his ‘guns.’
Check out the photo below:
Logan Paul Ring gear for #WWECrownJewel Roman Reigns going to kick your ass and send you back on YouTube crying like a little baby. pic.twitter.com/86B7ChVxJB— Wrestling Update SZN (@WrestlingSZN7) November 2, 2022
⚡ Dana Brooke Has An Interesting Idea For The WWE 24/7 Championship
15-time WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has proposed a big change for the championship she currently holds. Brooke has suggested that the 24/ [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2022 02:27PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com