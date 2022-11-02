PHOTOS: Logan Paul Reveals WWE Crown Jewel Entrance Gear

Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Saturday’s upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

On his Instagram story, Paul unveiled his new entrance jacket. He’s keeping the signature black and yellow colors we saw at WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but this time he’ll be showing off his ‘guns.’

Check out the photo below:

Logan Paul Ring gear for #WWECrownJewel Roman Reigns going to kick your ass and send you back on YouTube crying like a little baby. pic.twitter.com/86B7ChVxJB — Wrestling Update SZN (@WrestlingSZN7) November 2, 2022

