WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

PHOTOS: Logan Paul Reveals WWE Crown Jewel Entrance Gear

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 02, 2022

PHOTOS: Logan Paul Reveals WWE Crown Jewel Entrance Gear

Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Saturday’s upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

On his Instagram story, Paul unveiled his new entrance jacket. He’s keeping the signature black and yellow colors we saw at WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but this time he’ll be showing off his ‘guns.’

Check out the photo below:

Read more WWE news:

Dana Brooke Has An Interesting Idea For The WWE 24/7 Championship

15-time WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has proposed a big change for the championship she currently holds. Brooke has suggested that the 24/ [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 02, 2022 02:27PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #crown jewel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79236/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer