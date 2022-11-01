Update On Surprising NXT Release Today

Bodhi Hayward was among a handful of NXT talent released today. His release has come as somewhat of a surprise to many because he was involved in a storyline with Chase University.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted there is apparently more to Hayward's release:

"All I will say, because I don't know all of the details, but there was stuff going on," Alvarez said. "I guess the easiest way to describe it is apparently Bodhi was a handful. So it wasn't just 'well, let's get rid of this guy' or whatever. But I did hear from multiple people that it wasn't just 'we're gonna cut some folks, we're gonna cut this person who was right in the middle of a storyline.' There was more to Bodhi's story. That's really all I can say because I don't know what the more is. But you know, you got a bunch of guys and whatever and they're in Florida and there's a loop and god only knows what can happen."

Alvarez believes most of the releases will be because talent failed to improve. He noted he heard there were six releases so it's possible another name will be revealed soon.

