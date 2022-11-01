Iran Issues Warning of "Imminent Attack" On Saudi Arabia Days Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE is scheduled to fly out to Saudi Arabia this week for Crown Jewel, which takes place this Saturday in Riyadh.

A concern for talent and fans has emerged with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Saudi Arabia has shared with the United States that they have intelligence about an imminent attack from Iran for "targets in the kingdom."

The has led to Saudi Arabia, United States, and "several other neighboring states have raised the level of alert for their military forces."

WWE has not commented on the threats and the event is still planned as of this report for Saturday.

