Cody Rhodes Provides Update On His Physical Therapy

Cody Rhodes has taken to Twitter to provide an update on his physical therapy for his torn pectoral muscle, which you can read below.
“How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days I have the best reason to not tap out.”
It's unknown when Cody will return to the ring.
