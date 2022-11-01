WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Provides Update On His Physical Therapy

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 01, 2022

Cody Rhodes has taken to Twitter to provide an update on his physical therapy for his torn pectoral muscle, which you can read below.

“How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days I have the best reason to not tap out.”

It's unknown when Cody will return to the ring.

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

