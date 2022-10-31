WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Praises Cody Rhodes, Talks Being In The Shield For One Night At TLC 2017

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Kurt Angle Praises Cody Rhodes, Talks Being In The Shield For One Night At TLC 2017

Kurt Angle recently took to the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show to give his thoughts on wrestling "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

"Oh, I love wrestling with Cody Rhodes. I actually wrestled him three separate times when I left TNA and I was doing the independent circuits for about a year and Cody was great. I knew he was good but I didn’t know he was that good and what I did, I decided to — we had three matches so I beat him once, he beat me once and then we had the rubber match and I felt because he had a bigger career ahead of him and I’m nearing the end of my career, I said, ‘You know what Cody? Let me just do the job for you, let you go over and continue on with your career because I’m nearing the end of my career’ and that’s what legends are supposed to do. They’re supposed to make other wrestlers before they retire."

On filling in for Roman Reigns as member of The Shield at TLC 2017:

"Johnny Laurinatis. He told me, ‘Get ready because you’re gonna be wrestling with The Shield. You’re gonna replace Roman Reigns and you’re gonna wrestle in the main event at TLC’ [Kurt laughed]. I was like, ‘Well I’m not ready Johnny but I guess I’ll go.’"

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #kurt angle #cody rhodes

