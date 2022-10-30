Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Is The Next Shawn Michaels, Praises Jon Moxley's Evolution

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle had a high compliment to pay to WWE star Seth Rollins.

"It's not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will eventually. He's not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years, you know, like 30 something years, but he does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles, he has five star matches. When you have that kind of chemistry with everybody, you're an incredible performer, and I think Seth Rollins is a lot like Shawn Michaels."

