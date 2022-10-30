WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Is The Next Shawn Michaels, Praises Jon Moxley's Evolution

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 30, 2022

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle had a high compliment to pay to WWE star Seth Rollins.

"It's not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will eventually. He's not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years, you know, like 30 something years, but he does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles, he has five star matches. When you have that kind of chemistry with everybody, you're an incredible performer, and I think Seth Rollins is a lot like Shawn Michaels."

Angle also spoke about Jon Moxley's transition away from being Dean Ambrose:

"I think he's doing great. I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers. I think he's solid. He does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself. That's what makes him special because that arrogant, cocky look, is what makes him who he is."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #seth rollins #jon moxley #aew

