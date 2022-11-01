WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Nexus Weren't Allowed To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline As Invaders Of WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 01, 2022

Wade Barrett was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he revealed an interesting tidbit of what the Nexus crew had to deal with during their initial WWE main roster run.

“Genuinely, it was one of the dumbest things that I’ve experienced in my time in WWE. There was a person who was put in charge of us who is no longer with the company who decided that it would be appropriate for a faction of guys who were attacking the company to not be allowed in the locker room, which would absolutely make sense because in terms of Nexus, we were coming out of the crowd, we were perceived as outsiders who hadn’t earned contracts in WWE. So, it kind of made a bit of logical sense.”

Barrett continued.

“Why am I main eventing Survivor Series, why are we all main eventing SummerSlam, yet I’m not eligible to step in the locker room here? I’m gonna change in the hallway; dinner ladies and catering staff and cleaners are walking past while I’m putting my gear on. I’m like, ‘This is stupid. There’s no benefit to this. There’s no payoff to this whatsoever’.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wade barrett

