WWE Releases Five NXT Stars, With More Releases Expected Later

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 01, 2022

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:

* Bodhi Hayward
* Sloane Jacobs
* Erica Yan
* Damaris Griffin
* Ru Feng

The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #bodhi hayward #sloane jacobs #erica yan #damaris griffin #ru feng

