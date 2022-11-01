WWE Releases Five NXT Stars, With More Releases Expected Later

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:
* Bodhi Hayward
* Sloane Jacobs
* Erica Yan
* Damaris Griffin
* Ru Feng
The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
