WWE Live Event Results (10/31/2022) - Stuttgart, Germany

WWE held a live event from Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st, 2022.
The results are as follows:
Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch)
Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya Deville
Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis) defeated Maximum Male Models (ma.cé and mån.sôör)
Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler
WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet
Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross
Braun Strowman & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated The Bloodline (Sami Zayn & The Usos
⚡ Shawn Michaels Talks D-Generation X Reunion
Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about D-Generation X's current synergy. “When all of DX [...]— Guy Incognito Oct 31, 2022 06:08PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com