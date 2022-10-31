WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Live Event Results (10/31/2022) - Stuttgart, Germany

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

WWE Live Event Results (10/31/2022) - Stuttgart, Germany

WWE held a live event from Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st, 2022.

The results are as follows:

  • Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch)

  • Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya Deville

  • Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis) defeated Maximum Male Models (ma.cé and mån.sôör)

  • Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet

  • Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross

  • Braun Strowman & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated The Bloodline (Sami Zayn & The Usos

Shawn Michaels Talks D-Generation X Reunion

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about D-Generation X's current synergy. “When all of DX [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 31, 2022 06:08PM

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79213/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer