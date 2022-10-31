Shawn Michaels Talks D-Generation X Reunion

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about D-Generation X's current synergy.
“When all of DX get together in the same room, it’s like the buddies you have in high school. You just sort of pick up where you left off. I think that comes across both on-screen and behind the camera. It’s not a DX culture by any stretch. It’s just about the joy and the fun of what this job is and what it truly can be and now it’s actually happening.”
