WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Shawn Michaels Talks D-Generation X Reunion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Shawn Michaels Talks D-Generation X Reunion

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about D-Generation X's current synergy.

“When all of DX get together in the same room, it’s like the buddies you have in high school. You just sort of pick up where you left off. I think that comes across both on-screen and behind the camera. It’s not a DX culture by any stretch. It’s just about the joy and the fun of what this job is and what it truly can be and now it’s actually happening.”

Carmella Reveals She Suffered A Second Miscarriage Earlier In September

Today is the final day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Carmella has opened up about recently suffering two pregnancy losse [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 31, 2022 05:48PM

Source: bleacherreport.com
Tags: #wwe #shawn michaels

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79211/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer