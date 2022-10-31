WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Carmella Reveals She Suffered A Second Miscarriage Earlier In September

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Carmella Reveals She Suffered A Second Miscarriage Earlier In September

Today is the final day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Carmella has opened up about recently suffering two pregnancy losses.

Carmella shared in an Instagram post on Monday that she suffered an early miscarriage earlier in September.

After that loss, she got pregnant again but had to be treated for an ectopic pregnancy today.

Carmella wrote that she spent 12 hours in the emergency room on Saturday after experiencing sharp pains on her left side. After tests and ultrasounds were done, she was diagnosed with an abnormal pregnancy.

An ectopic pregnancy "occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus." If left untreated, it can cause life-threatening bleeding for the pregnant woman.

Carmella's post on Instagram about this tragedy can be seen below.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leah Van Dale (@carmellawwe)


Tags: #wwe #carmella

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79210/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer