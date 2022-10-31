Carmella Reveals She Suffered A Second Miscarriage Earlier In September

Today is the final day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Carmella has opened up about recently suffering two pregnancy losses.

Carmella shared in an Instagram post on Monday that she suffered an early miscarriage earlier in September.

After that loss, she got pregnant again but had to be treated for an ectopic pregnancy today.

Carmella wrote that she spent 12 hours in the emergency room on Saturday after experiencing sharp pains on her left side. After tests and ultrasounds were done, she was diagnosed with an abnormal pregnancy.

An ectopic pregnancy "occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus." If left untreated, it can cause life-threatening bleeding for the pregnant woman.

Carmella's post on Instagram about this tragedy can be seen below.