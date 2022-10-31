WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Says He Acknowledges It's "Ridiculous" That He's Going Up For WWE Undisputed Championship In His Third Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Logan Paul was recently a guest on the TimboSugarShow, where he spoke about if there are any wrestlers he isn't getting along with backstage.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for a title in my third match. That's ridiculous and I acknowledge that, but I don't acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I'm going to fuck him up in Saudi Arabia."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul #roman reigns

