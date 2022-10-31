Logan Paul Says He Acknowledges It's "Ridiculous" That He's Going Up For WWE Undisputed Championship In His Third Match

Logan Paul was recently a guest on the TimboSugarShow, where he spoke about if there are any wrestlers he isn't getting along with backstage.
"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for a title in my third match. That's ridiculous and I acknowledge that, but I don't acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I'm going to fuck him up in Saudi Arabia."
