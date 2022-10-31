WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Partnership With Wheel of Fortune

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2022

WWE and Wheel of Fortune have announced a partnership for 2023 leading into WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

New Day’s Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and won over $96k for the Gamers Outreach charity. Following the show, Woods posted a video and announced that there will be a full week of Wheel of Fortune with WWE Superstars next year.

WWE fans can also apply to be a guest on the show and pick which WWE Superstar they want to play Wheel of Fortune with.

He said: 

" What’s going on? WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, here. And y’all know that I love Wheel of Fortune.

I got a chance to be on the show, meet a bunch of the people. Pat Sajak, Vanna White. And I am here to announce that maybe you get the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune with your favorite WWE superstars because WWE and Wheel of Fortune are coming together to do a full week of WWE on Wheel of Fortune.

So hurry up and go to wheeloffortune.com right now to upload your contestant application and you might get the chance to spin the wheel while standing next to your favorite Superstar, which is obviously me. See you guys there."


