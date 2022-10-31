WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Karrion Kross Says He Tried His Best To Make Original Main Roster Run Work, But Has "No Animosity" About It Not Working Out

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Karrion Kross recently spoke to Kostas Lianos of Daily Star, where he spoke about his old red-helmet persona in WWE.

"Not necessarily, I wasn’t overly fond of the concept they had pitched to me when I was coming up on the main roster the first time. But it wasn’t anything personal. When you sign a contract with WWE this is what it is and I’m very much of the old school belief that whatever I’m given I’m gonna do my absolute best to get that over so it’s enjoyable towards the audience. It wasn’t my idea but that’s okay, we’re given other people’s ideas all the time – that’s part of the job – and we do our best to make it entertaining. While I wasn’t fond of it and it wasn’t my idea that didn’t really matter to me. There was no animosity towards anyone at all. It was just something that in the end didn’t work when we did our best to try and make it work."

On the WWE Universal Championship:

"When we become WWE Undisputed Universal Champion together, I think you’re going to see a proper supervillain. It’s not going to be any sort of gray area, you’re gonna know that we are the bad guys."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #karrion kross

