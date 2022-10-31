WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Madcap Moss Recalls Winning Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 31, 2022

Madcap Moss was recently a guest on WWE Deutschland, where he recalled winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

"Unbelievably special [Madcap said of his André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win] and you know, I had mentioned that Finn Balor and I were really close and he was the one I actually last eliminated to win so that was an added bonus on top. Just André himself is one of the biggest, absolute biggest legends in the world really, let alone this industry. Just so well known, even to this day."

Moss continued.

"Yeah, he was a movie star, just larger than life and so to be able to win a trophy with his name on it but also have the superstars that have come before me and won it and it has a strong lineage of really good winners and so to be able to add that to my résumé, I think it’s the biggest moment in my career so far and that whole weekend, that WrestleMania weekend was just an unbelievable weekend man. The fans and all three nights for SmackDown and both nights of WrestleMania and the performance that the superstars put on, it was definitely one to remember and for me personally, one I’ll never forget."

