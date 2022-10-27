WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar EC3 Comments On Backstage Interaction With Brock Lesnar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2022

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s ‘The Wrestling Outlaws’ show, EC3 revealed he once had a 10-minute conversation with Brock Lesnar about his cowboy hat.

He said:

“I’ve never had a super professional in-ring interaction (with Brock Lesnar), but when he’s backstage, I think he’s still a part of the old guard – alpha and confident in himself that he knows new guys fear talking to him.

“I’m like, ‘This guy is there thinking that everybody is afraid of him, so I’m just going to go walk right up to him and start talking to him’. And I walk up to him and I’m like, ‘Hey Buddy, how are you? Good to see you!’ and then we’re talking about his cowboy hat for ten minutes.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #ec3

